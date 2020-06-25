Pubs ‘delighted’ after Nicola Sturgeon reveals beer gardens on track to open on July 6

Pubs across Dundee are raising a glass at the prospect they could begin serving the public again in a matter of weeks.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed yesterday that outdoor beer gardens could welcome customers from July 6 if the downward trend of Covid-19 deaths continues.

The city’s bars and pubs have welcomed the news as a “slightly brighter light at the end of the tunnel” after months of uncertainty.

Derek Bremner, of the Kilted Kangaroo on Roseangle, said he was “delighted” with the news that was coming out of Holyrood yesterday.

The group manager said the business had been “preparing for sometime” for reopening its doors to the public.

He added: “Personally with last week’s news I was disappointed as we were certainly ready to go.

“We’ve spent that time carrying out further risk assessments and further recruitment and we are delighted to know that we could be reopening on July 6.”

Derek said the business has so far had a “phenomenal response” to the transformation of their beer garden to ensure it was safe.

Derek added: “We wanted to ensure people were confident to be back. There will be a one way system in and out of the bar.

“After people leave a table our staff will spend 15 minutes cleaning the station for the next customer to arrive.

“The owners have invested a lot of time and money to ensure this venue is fighting fit and ready to go.”

Publican David Glass, who is also president of the Dundee Licensed Trade Association, said the announcement was “one step closer back to normality”.

He added: “It certainly seems everything is moving in the right direction. The feedback I have received is that it’s given those with outdoor areas more time to ensure everything is set up.

“The last time I said there was certainly light at the end of the tunnel for the bar industry and given the announcement yesterday there is certainly a brighter light at the end of the tunnel.

“Given the 2m distancing rule is in place there will still be a number of venues which can’t reopen yet.

“The projection that the inside bars could reopen on July 15 gives some of the larger venues in Tayside a chance to reopen.

“I’m sure people will be keeping a watchful eye on how things will progress in England to see how their reopening plays out.”