Pubs and restaurants in Scotland set to reopen in July

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a range of indicative dates for when she plans to lift certain lockdown restrictions.

In a statement to MSPs, Ms Sturgeon announced an updated version of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown in a statement to MSPs.

According to the new document, travel distance restrictions – which see people forced to stay within five miles of their home for recreation – will be relaxed on July 3, along with the opening of self-catering accommodation.

Outdoor hospitality areas such as beer gardens will be able to open if the virus continues to be suppressed on July 6, whilst indoor museums, galleries and cinemas can open from July 15 with precautions in place.

Pubs and restaurants, along with hairdressers and barbers, will be able to open on the same date, subject to physical distancing measures along with “a number of conditions” being followed, Ms Sturgeon said.

The First Minister said that she does not expect all of the phase three easing to happen at one time, however, households will be able to meet more people outdoors from July 10, as well as seeing an expansion of the extended household model.

She added: “This greater clarity is possible because of the progress we have made against the virus – but delivering on the milestones depends on that progress continuing.”