Pubs across the city ‘ready and raring’ as they urge patrons to stick to the rules

City pubs are making final preparations ahead of welcoming patrons back across the threshold this week.

The easing of lockdown measures by the First Minister has already seen hundreds of Dundonians sipping on refreshments from local beer gardens.

This Wednesday will see many reacquaint themselves with the inside of public houses which have been closed since March.

In a bid to boost the hospitality industry, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak dropped VAT from 20% to 5%, a move which Wetherspoons has announced will result in beers being sold from just £1.29 a pint.

Hugh Gray, manager of the Taybridge Bar on Perth Road said it was the “most challenging” period he can remember in his 38 years in the license trade.

He added: “We are excited to be up and running again. Over the last three-and-a-half weeks we have been putting in additional safety measures for the pub.

“It will be table service going forward. We’ll have a staff member operating the floor whilst someone else tends the bar.

“We’ve removed all the stools from the bar area and also installed temporary dividers into the seating area.

“All our staff will be wearing face masks and there will be a one in, one out system across the toilets in the pub.

“Given my time in the pub trade this is by far the most challenging thing we’ve encountered.

“Based on the feedback from the local community people are excited to get back and we want to ensure people feel safe to come back which is half the battle.

“We will be operating a reduced capacity to adhere to the measures.”

Nathan Stewart of the Queen Anne Bar on City Road said he was “buzzing” to get back behind the taps and pour locals their favourite tipple.

He admitted there was some reservations of how the new normal would play out in the pubs across the city.

He added: “We’ve been inundated with messages asking when we are opening which has been great.

“We’ll be operating a table service as well and will also be operating a one-way in and out system to the establishment.

“I’m just in the process of sorting the table settings out now. We will be running a first come, first served basis.

“From the business perspective we just hope everyone follows the new rules. Financially, for the sector we know pubs have made a significant investment in making these changes.

“The last thing any of us want is another lockdown. I don’t think the bar trade could survive it.”

Meanwhile, restaurants are also gearing up to reopening in a brave new world

Julie Lewis, managing director of The Adamson bar and restaurant in St Andrews will offer a slightly reduced menu and seating, due to distancing regulations.

Like many other restaurants, the business is attempting to offset a loss in revenue by offering deliveries and takeaways.

She said: “We can’t go back to the environment of ‘everybody’s just going to stand at a bar and order a cocktail’. So we have to think about how we get products to guests in a different manner. We’ve talked to customers through this period and listened to what they’re asking for.”