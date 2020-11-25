Public warned to keep away from Stoke-on-Trent man missing after failing to attend appointment in Angus

The public have been warned not to approach a man after he failed to attend an appointment in Angus.

Steven Dunn was meant to be in Forfar on October 29 but did not turn up.

The 44-year-old, who is from the Stoke-on-Trent area, was last seen at an address in Stoke on Thursday November 5.

Police warned the public to stay away from Mr Dunn.

Detective Inspector Gail Hill of Police Scotland, said: “Mr Dunn does not have access to a car and is believed to have used public transport to travel to Stoke-on-Trent.

“We are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Members of the public who may have seen him, or have any information regarding his present whereabouts, should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1612 of November 18.

“Members of the public are asked not to approach this man but to simply contact the police.”

Mr Dunn is described as white, around 5ft 8 tall, medium build with grey hair and grey facial hair.

He speaks with an English accent and when last seen he was carrying a large light blue holdall.