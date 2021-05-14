Public warned to expect six weeks of noise and vibration disruption at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria hospital

NHS Fife are warning of six weeks potential noise and vibration disruption at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

It comes as building work gathers pace on the construction of a new £33m Elective Orthopaedic Centre at the hospital site

Piling works for the new facility require steel rods to be inserted into the ground to ensure a strong foundation before the next stage of the construction of the building can commence.

The health board has confirmed that the work is likely to cause some disruption with noise and vibrations felt in neighbouring buildings to the construction site.

However a project team will be continuingly monitoring vibration and noise to minimise the impact of this work on service provision.

The work will begin on Monday, May 17 and is expected to last a maximum of six weeks, subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

NHS Fife has apologised in advance for any inconvenience caused and thanked neighbours for their patience and understanding while the work is carried out.

The state-of-the-art multi-million £ facility will host three operating theatres, an inpatient ward and outpatient services opposite the entrance to the accident and emergency department in what was originally car park H.

Work on the project got underway in March with the new centre expected to be completed and operational within 18 months.