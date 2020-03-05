Public warned not to approach prisoner reported missing from Castle Huntly

Police are appealing for information after an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly failed to return from home leave.

Ryan Stewart was reported missing at 11pm on March 3,

It is believed that the 34-year-old prisoner has connections in the Perth and Stanley area.

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffer style jacket, dark blue trousers and brown brogues.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999.