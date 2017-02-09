Public warned not to approach Castle Huntly absconder

Police are on the hunt for a prisoner who failed to return to Castle Huntly.

James John Boyle did not go back to the open prison, by Dundee, after a period of home leave.

The 24-year-old was reported missing at 3.40pm on Wednesday.

It’s believed Boyle travelled to the Clydebank area during his period of leave and he also connections to the Drumchapel area of Glasgow.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall of medium build, clean shaven with short brown hair.

If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.