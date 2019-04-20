FULL LIST: Dundee council holds public consultation events on shared campus plans

A major public consultation on the future of schools in and around Dundee will begin next week.

Dundee City Council is eager to resolve a number of issues with its current school stock and has developed a series of proposals alongside the region’s other local authorities.

Members of the public are being invited to a number of drop-in sessions taking place across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, from Wednesday until early June.

Proposals include creating a “joint community learning campus” open to children aged three to 18 from all three local authorities, as well as a potential new primary school for Dundee at the city’s Western Gateway development.

The location of the tri-council campus would be dependent on the identification of suitable land.

The prospective nursery, primary and secondary schools would be open to children from Dundee and Angus, while students from the East Carse region of Perthshire would be eligible to attend the secondary school.

Another key question hangs over the future of both Braeview Academy in Whitfield and Craigie High.

With Braeview students currently working from temporary portable cabins after last September’s fire, the council is considering whether to replace or refurbish the Berwick Drive school or combine Braeview and Craigie into a new secondary on Drumgeith Road.

The third consultation option is whether or not to give pupils who live in the Barnhill Primary School catchment area a choice of attending either Grove Academy in Broughty Ferry or Monifieth High School.

Stewart Hunter, Dundee City Council’s education convener, urged the public to take advantage of the many consultation opportunities taking place over the next six weeks.

“This is the first major shake-up of schools for about three or four years,” Mr Hunter said.

“The last time we undertook a consultation like this was regarding Harris Academy and the North East campus.

“So it’s been a while coming.”

He added: “The key message from our point of view is we want people to engage and take part in the consultations.

“Certainly, from a Dundee perspective, the council has not got a firm opinion on how to take the Braeview and Craigie issue forward, so it’s important to hear from those communities about what they think is best.

“With the joint learning campus, the main issue is there is no need for any higher education in that area, but if you put together the children of Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross then it makes perfect sense.

“You’re talking about much shorter journey times for parents, some of who are currently travelling for 45 minutes just to get to school.

“It would mean a new secondary school for families in Kirkton.

“That makes a lot of sense to us but we want to make sure that’s what people want.

“There might be people with different views and we definitely want to hear from them as well.”

The informal consultations have been broken down into each option, and council officials will be on hand to talk people through the proposals in more detail.

There will also be opportunites for member of the public to give feedback on the plans.

Dundee City Council will also be launching a survey on its website from Monday for people to have their say online.

The survey will be open until Friday June 7.