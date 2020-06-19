Public urged to take on Miles for Maggie’s challenge to support people living with cancer

Maggie’s Dundee is encouraging people to walk, run or cycle the equivalent distances between their centres in Scotland.

The Miles for Maggie’s challenge is inviting the public to travel the 288-mile route between their Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Highlands, Lanarkshire, Fife, and Forth Valley centres, in order to raise funds for the charity.

Annie Long, centre fundraising manager, said: “As more people live longer with cancer, charity Maggie’s Dundee is seeing an increasing need for practical and emotional support to help people cope with the changes that cancer brings.

“I am delighted to take part in the Miles for Maggie’s challenge and am fundraising to make sure that Maggie’s Dundee is able to continue to support people living with cancer locally.

“Miles for Maggie’s is a great way to stay active and you can take part virtually with friends, to stay connected even if you may not be able to see them.”

All of the money raised will make sure the Dundee centre, which relies on voluntary donations, can continue to provide free, professional support to all those living with cancer who need it, as well as their family and friends.

For more information, click this link.

To find out more about Maggie’s Dundee and to see how the centre supports people living with cancer across Tayside, get in touch on 01382 632999.