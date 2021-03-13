Public urged to report flytipping tradesmen after rubbish dumped at Clatto Reservoir

Householders are being urged to report rogue contractors who are blighting beauty spots with illegal flytipping.

The call has come after what appears to be tradesman’s waste was dumped at the reservoir at Clatto Park.

Among the pile of debris is electric cabling and pieces of carpet.

The latest incident of flytipping at the park has outraged environmental group Friends of Clatto, as well as Strathmartine councillor Kevin Keenan.

Mr Keenan has urged the public to report any waste they may have paid a contractor to dispose of for them.

He said: “This is another blight on the landscape ruining the open space enjoyed by so many.

“There looks to be an incident of flytipping just about every week within the Strathmartine area, no doubt from a very few irresponsible and thoughtless individuals that just don’t care.”

Mr Keenan added: “I would ask that should anyone recognise any of the materials shown in the press or on social media articles relating to flytipping across the city to come forward and assist the council, as they may have engaged a contractor in good faith, trusting the contractor would ethically dispose of the waste on their behalf.

“We are asking people to come forward and help the council to stop these socially and environmentally unacceptable incidents of flytipping.

“The clean-up cost is something that all citizens of Dundee share. ”

Secretary of Friends of Clatto, Dorothy McHugh said it was “disappointing” to see another pile of rubbish discarded at the reservoir.

“Clearly a vehicle would have been needed to reach this point at the north-east corner,” she said.

“Surely if folk go to the trouble to get this far, they could take another five minutes and drive to the council’s recycling facility.”

Dorothy said the group reported the latest incident to the council’s rapid response team and included a photograph showing a name and address on one of the dumped boxes.

“Hopefully, they will deal with it as soon as possible,” she said.

“This is a beautiful area with hundreds of visitors daily, although somewhat neglected in recent years.

“As a group, we have been working hard to improve and enhance the visitor experience and this irresponsible behaviour demonstrates a casual, ‘couldn’t care less’ attitude to the desire of the community to enjoy outdoor exercise in these beautiful surroundings.”