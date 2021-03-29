Public urged to remain vigilant after alleged attempted sexual assault in Fife

Visitors to a Fife beauty spot are being warned to remain vigilant after an alleged attempted sexual assault at a popular public park.

The incident occurred in Riverside Park in Glenrothes shortly before 11am on Saturday.

A 49-year-old woman was walking on a path with her dog in the western edge of the park when a man is reported to have approached her asking for directions on how to get to Leslie.

A short time later it is alleged the individual returned before attempting to attack the woman while touching himself in a sexual manner.

He then fled the scene.

A relative of the woman later described the ordeal.

She said: “The man used the ploy of asking a family member where the direction of Leslie was and then after receiving those directions, walked away.

“Then the family member felt a heaviness behind her to then find this man right behind her with his hand in his pants groping himself and his other hand getting ready to strike her.

“She screamed for help and the dog chased him away.

“Thankfully there were two women who were so helpful through the whole process and assisted the police with their inquiries as they witnessed the man run away.

“The man then disappeared to the car park that sits on the bridge between Whinnyknowe and Caskieberran.”

The individual is described as around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and aged between 20 and 30 years.

He was said to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie which was grey at the top and bottom and black at the waist, as well as large sunglasses.

Despite an investigation into the alleged incident however, police say they there are treating it as a false alarm.

Chief Inspector Michael Williamson said: “We received a report of a suspicious incident whereby a man approached a woman near to Leslie House in Glenrothes at 10.55am on Saturday, March 27.

“Officers carried out extensive enquiries and it was established there was no evidence of any criminality.

“This was a false alarm with good intent.”

The victim’s relative urged those visiting the park to remain vigilant.

“It’s been a terrible ordeal for a loved one and we would urge everyone to be on their guard as we would hate for this to happen to anyone else,” she said.

She added that the family were “disappointed” by the lack of police progress but said that she couldn’t comment further.