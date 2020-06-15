Public urged to have their say on Stobswell ‘pocket park’ plans

Ambitious plans for a “pocket park” in Stobswell have taken another leap forward with the public asked to share their views.

The proposals, which have been submitted by Stobswell Forum, would mean a recreation area would be created on Craigie Street, just off Albert Street.

The first phase of a three-part consultation on the plans has now been launched, with artists’ impressions also unveiled.

The group hopes it will give residents somewhere to spend time during the summer months and could even spark a larger regeneration of the wider area.

A spokesman for the group said: “The first part of a three part consultation is almost ready to to go live on social media.

“We hope to attract as large a response as possible. The next stage will be a leaflet drop and the final stage will be a door-to-door consultation when Scottish Government advice allows.”

The spokesman added: ” Even though we’re still dealing with the Covid-19 situation, we’re still keen to keep pursuing planning improvements for Stobswell.

“With this survey, we’re keen to discover two things.

“First, we want to know what people think about the idea of a small park at the junction of Craigie and Albert Streets.

“Secondly, we’re interested in what locals and the general public think about this online consultation process.”

The spokesman said the group hope the public will get on board by suggesting their plans for the area, which could help transform the streets from traditional shopping areas to something more modern.

He said: “The plan for Craigie Street is to create some place where you can sit down, eat your sandwich or spend half an hour reading your book, for example.

“We need to try to get the local residents, businesses and those who come to the street interested in what positive changes they would like to see.”

He said the hope was that if people would give their views they could then build the project around that.

He added: “We would hope this could be the start of something bigger for Stobswell and be the beginnings of a wider regeneration of the area.”

To find out more visit the forum’s Facebook page, which has a link to the plans.