Public told to check bank balances as device used to steal card details at Dundee ATM

A “skimming device” was used to clone and use the bank details of a person who used a bank machine in Dundee, police have said.

The device was placed on a machine in Arbroath Road, with the details then fraudulently used.

Police are urging others who may have used the bank machine, at the Lloyds TSB bank, to check they had not also been the victim of the scam.

Officers said today a person of eastern European appearance is being investigated in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “We would like to make the public aware of an incident which occurred between 9am and 9.15am on Sunday February 23 at the cash machine at Lloyds TSB bank in Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“A device was placed on the machine which was used to obtain the bank card and card details of a customer, which was then fraudulently used.

“The person who placed the device then removed it is described as a white male of eastern European appearance, in his early 30s, about 5ft 8 with dark hair and a goatee beard, wearing a dark blue jacket, black jeans with ripped knees, and black Nike trainers.

“He was seen to drive away in a grey Renault Captur.

“Although we believe that the device has been removed from this machine almost immediately, we would like to ask anyone who has used this cash machine since Sunday to check your account and ensure all is in order.

“At this time we are not aware of any other similar incidents in the area recently.

“Skimming devices are designed to read card details without the knowledge of the cardholder, or to retain the card within the machine.

“Please pay close attention to see if there is anything unusual or suspicious about cash machines.

“To avoid being a victim there are some precautions to follow, including checking the card reader and the front fascia for anything that appears to be out of the ordinary before inserting your card, and checking for any unusual attachments to the ATM, such as a leaflet holder.

“You should also cover the PIN key pad as you enter your number by obscuring it with your free hand.

“If you insert your card, and it appears to be retained or jammed, check the fascia and notify the bank or service provider immediately.

“Check your account balance regularly and inform your bank immediately if your account shows any unusual transactions you did not make.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.