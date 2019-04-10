Public told not to approach man who has gone missing from Castle Huntly

Police have warned the public not to contact a man who has gone missing from HMP Castle Huntly.

Police Scotland are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Bonar, 29, who breached the terms of his licence while on home leave from the Perthshire prison on Monday.

It is believed that he has connections in the Glasgow area.

He is described as five foot nine inches tall, with average build and short dark hair.

A police statement said: “If seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999.

“Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”