Public invited to have their say on council’s plans to boost biodiversity in Dundee by allowing grass to grow longer

The public is being invited to have its say on proposals to create biodiversity zones and areas of naturalised grassland in open spaces across Dundee.

A consultation will begin on Tuesday to seek views on the plans, which would allow grass to grow longer in parts of existing green spaces and help create better habitats for insects, birds and other wildlife.

With the grass in city’s parks and green spaces left to grow longer during lockdown, the council said that many locals got in touch to express their appreciation of some of the wildlife that had been attracted to the longer grass.

As a result, the local authority proposed that a number of additional areas within 27 parks and green spaces could be identified as potential biodiversity grasslands and naturalised grasslands.

Once grass cutting resumed in June, these potential locations were left uncut and signage was erected.

The council are now reviewing all of the sites and are keen to hear the views of local residents and groups in a survey which will run until the end of the year.

Anne Rendall, convener of neighbourhood services, said: “This survey provides an opportunity for individuals, groups and other interested parties to give us feedback about the proposed biodiversity grasslands and naturalised grasslands in the city’s local parks and green spaces.

“They may be on your doorstep or further afield, but we want to gather as much information and as many views from local people as possible.”

Once the survey has closed, the information will be analysed to help form recommendations for next steps.

The survey will be open until December 31. For more information and to take part, visit the consultation page on the council website.