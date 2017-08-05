Public invited to see ‘beautiful’ Ninewells Hospital garden at open day

An open day is being held by volunteers in the community garden at Ninewells Hospital on Sunday August 13 from 1pm-4pm.

Visitors will be able to see the plants, flowers, herbs and vegetables grown, buy plants and enjoy competitions, metal detecting, herbal activities and yoga.

Garden facilitator Sarah Griffiths said: “We have a beautiful garden at Ninewells.

“All the hard work our volunteer gardeners do is really showing, with an abundance of flowers, food and wildlife.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors with a fun packed day full of activities for all the family, plant sales and tasty home baking.”

The aim is to raise awareness of the garden and the opportunities it offers to the local community and hospital.

The garden can be found in the arboretum behind Ninewells Hospital, close to A&E and the Maggie’s Centre.

There is parking at the McKenzie Building on Tom McDonald Drive.

Disabled parking is available at Maggie’s Centre.