Public go giddy as gaggle of geese are put up for adoption

A gaggle of twelve geese in the care of the Scottish SPCA are being sent off to new homes.

The group arrived at the Petterden Scottish SPCA centre on July 22, after being taken from a farm which was unsuitable for them.

But they quickly gained attention online, and when the charity appealed for new owners to come forward they received 38 applications for adoption in just two days

Dale Christie, assistant manager of the care centre, said: “How quickly the applications have come through is quite impressive.

“Obviously, people want to give them a home.”

The birds, named Zeus, Athena, Apollo, Poseidon, Aries, Hermes, Vale, Freya, Odin, Loki, Thor, Vidar and Frigg after ancient Greek and Norse gods, will soon be sent off to new homes across Angus.

Dale claims that the Embden geese, which can grow to over a metre tall and weigh 34lbs, are often used as “guard geese” to protect property and squawk at potential thieves.

“These geese are one of the bigger, larger species,” he explained. “They can be used for their eggs, but sometimes they’re used as guard geese.

“With them being so tall they can see quite far, and they’ll squawk and howl at intruders, maybe even chase them.

“They can sometimes be more effective than guard dogs, and they recognise people so they can be quite loyal.”

Zeus and his gaggle are still relatively young, however Dale claims that they are already growing into and living up to their fierce reputations.

He said: “They’re nice enough, but they aren’t hand tame.

“Generally, there is one dominant male and one dominant female. Since they came in they’ve been fine, but recently the dominant male has had a hiss at me.

“The main thing is not to run away from them, because they will chase you.”

The centre has recently seen an increase in the number of birds coming through the doors, with cockerels, geese, chickens, and even peacocks, among them.

Dale added: “Even at this centre alone we’ve had a lot of birds like this coming in.

“Poultry are becoming a lot more common, I think that the best thing for people to do is read about these animals and make sure that you’re willing to work with them, as they can be aggressive at times.”