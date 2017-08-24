Public to be given chance to play new video games at Dundee festival

A diverse range of six new prototype games created at this year’s inaugural Dare Academy competition will be publicly showcased together for the first time at the UK’s newest games festival next month.

Ranging from a slick virtual reality stealth shooter to a game focusing on dementia, the games have all been created by student teams from Abertay University in Dundee competing for international work placements to China, India and the US.

Each of the studios — Pocket Sized Hands, Bit Loom, 8Bit10, Hypnotic Pigeon, Wee Door and Lavalamp Games — will have professional stands at the West Ward Works exhibition space in Dundee during THIS Festival — a four-day city celebration of all things games.

The festival comes as Abertay celebrates 20 years since becoming the first in the world to offer degrees in computer games and the Dare involvement is part of a wider programme of celebrations that has been running since January.

Festival-goers and industry professionals will have the chance to try out the games, speak to the creators and give their feedback on each of the prototypes.

The Dare stands will be among a host of others involved in the exhibition element of the festival, which runs from September 8-10.

David Gray, of Pocket Sized Hands, whose game Honeypot Espionage has also been nominated in the THIS Festival Design Awards, said everyone on the team was excited to be part of the event.