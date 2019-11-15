Public could get to vote on new design for footbridge in the West End

The design of a new footbridge in the West End could be left up to the public, with a poll set to decide the future look of the structure.

A bid to transform the “fragile” bridge over the railway line at Magdalen Green was highlighted earlier this year. Now the City Development Team at Dundee City Council has secured funding to take the process to the next stage.

Nicoll Russell Architects will carry out two concept designs to make the bridge more disabled and cycle friendly.

It’s hoped local residents will have an opportunity as early as January to vote on their preferred design. Councillor Fraser Macpherson said the announcement showed “good progress” after the idea to improve the bridge was mooted in March.

He said: “It would be great to get a replacement footbridge that is not only attractive but in keeping with the conservation area.”

Despite the progress, Mr McPherson stressed that additional funding would need to be secured to replace the existing footbridge.

He added: “Once this process is completed there will still need to be a successful funding bid to actually deliver the replacement.

West End Community Council chair Jim Dryden said it was great news for the green.

He added: “The bridge in its current state is a bit of an eyesore.

“We are more than happy to support any plans to improve the footpath as it would only enhance Magdalen Green.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have recently appointed Nicoll Russell Architects to assist us with the concept design of the Magdalen Green Footbridge. We aim to have all concept designs completed by May 2020.

“However it is important to note that the process is still at an early stage and a further funding request would need to be made for a replacement bridge to go ahead.”