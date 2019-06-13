Public consultation is launched on sentencing decisions by judges in Scotland

A public consultation on sentencing decisions undertaken by judges in Scotland’s courts has been launched.

The consultation comes as the Tele’s Our Kids Need Justice Campaign gains evermore backing.

The Tele has been overwhelmed by the level of support for the campaign, demanding mandatory jail terms for anyone convicted of a sexual offence involving a child.

More than 11,000 people from across the world have signed our petition aimed at heaping pressure on those in the corridors of power.

The Scottish Sentencing Council has today opened a 12-week public consultation seeking views on a draft guideline on the sentencing process, which will apply to all sentencing decisions.

The guideline sets out an eight-step process for the sentencing of offenders, explaining how courts arrive at sentencing decisions and what may be taken into account.

This will include the seriousness of the offence and any aggravating or mitigating factors.

Lady Dorrian, Lord Justice Clerk and chairwoman of the Scottish Sentencing Council, said: “On a daily basis, criminal courts throughout Scotland impose sentences on offenders. However, the sentencing process can be complicated and is not always fully understood by the public.

“We believe that a guideline on the sentencing process will help to increase public knowledge and understanding of how courts make sentencing decisions.

“We further believe that it will help to promote greater consistency in sentencing, by providing a useful framework which applies to the sentencing of all offenders.”

Lady Dorrian said the council remained committed to taking an open and transparent approach to developing sentencing guidelines and the public consultation process is a vital part of that.

She said: “We cannot complete our work in isolation and I would urge anyone with an interest in how sentences are decided in Scotland to take this opportunity to help shape the development of this guideline.”

The “sentencing process” guideline is the second in a set of three general guidelines being developed by the Scottish Sentencing Council.

The council is also working on guidelines relating to specific offences, including on offences of indecent images of children, rape, and sexual assault.

