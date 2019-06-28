Public blast ‘disgusting’ state of beach toilets in Montrose as Angus Council pledges action

Members of the public have voiced their disgust over the cleanliness of portaloos at Montrose Beach.

Several poeople have commented on the toilets online, with some describing them as both “disgusting” and “embarrassing”.

Portaloos have been installed at the park, replacing the previously used permanent toilet block.

An Angus Council spokesman said today the local authority was looking to resolve the issue, at the Splash Park at the seafront,”as a matter of urgency”.

One woman said: “I took the grandson to the splash park today, went to the toilets that have been put in the car park – absolutely disgusting, couldn’t use them.

“I spoke to some visitors there and was so embarrassed.”

Another woman said: “Like train toilets, people leave them in a complete mess.”

One man commented: “If the council supply them then they should be making sure they are clean. What must visitors to the town think?”

Another said: “Yes an absolute disgrace, there was a work man there but not sure if it was his job so didnt say anything but was disgusting”

Another woman said the council should reopen permanent toilets at the beach.

She said: “Just awful the way councils are getting rid of toilets. Really need a proper toilet block.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “Cleaning of our portaloos at The Splash at Montrose seafront is contracted out.

“We are aware there have been issues regards their cleanliness and share the complainers’ concerns. We are working to resolve this as a matter of urgency.”