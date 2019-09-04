Public asked for help in tracing missing Dundee man who does not speak

Police Scotland officers in Dundee are asking the public for their assistance in tracing a missing man.

William Whyte, 52, was last seen in the area of Linlathen House, near to East Balgillo Road, Dundee, at about 8.20pm on Tuesday September 3.

Police said he is a white male, around 175cm tall, slim build, greying hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket when last seen. William walks with a limp and does not speak.

Anyone who has any information in relation to William should contact police on 101 or speak to any officer and quote incident 3599 of 3 September, 2019