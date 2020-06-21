Public appeal after Kingsway collision led to alleged altercation

Police officers are appealing for information after a collision at the Kingsway led to an alleged altercation.

The incident happened at around midday on Saturday, June 20 on the slip road from Kings Cross Road onto the Kingsway, near the Mercedes dealership.

Although no one was badly hurt in the collision, it is understood an argument occurred between the two drivers involved.

Motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident are now being urged to get in touch with the police.

In a statement, Police Scotland’s Tayside division said: “There was a minor collision on the slip road between a blue Vauxhall Mokka and a black Honda CRV.

“Although no one was badly injured, an altercation has allegedly occurred between the drivers of the vehicles involved.

“The roundabout and adjoining roads were busy at the time, and we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

“We would be particularly interested in any potential dashcam footage which may have captured any part of the incident.”

Those who have information or dashcam footage are asked to call the police on 101 or speak to any police officer quoting the crime reference number 1702 of June 20.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.