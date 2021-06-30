PUB WARS: Dundee bar owner claims fellow publican reported him for selling beers too cheaply

A Dundee bar owner has been forced to scrap a deal on cheap beer after he was reported to licensing bosses.

Derrick Murdoch, who owns the Mun Lounge on Broughty Ferry Road, believes a fellow landlord reported one of his offers in an effort to squash competition.

The bar was previously selling six bottles of beer in an ice bucket for £13, a saving of £2, as bottles are usually priced at £2.50, however the deal has now been stopped after it was found to breach licensing laws.

Council ‘just doing their job’

“I didn’t think I was breaking any rules,” the businessman said.

“It was just a deal that we were doing.

“I don’t want this to come across as me being against the council because I’m not.

“They’ve always been dead supportive of me and the pub, so I don’t want it to seem like this is their fault.

“They were just doing their job.

“Another publican has reported me for it.

“Even the guys who came out to talk to me were dead sympathetic, they were decent guys and they seemed as disgusted by it as I was.”

Fellow publican ‘spoilt’ deal

The publican explained that the issue with the deal was he was selling more alcohol for a lower price, saying: “They said the issue was that I was selling drinks cheaper in bulk.

“The deal was that you get six bottles in an ice bucker and you pay £13, which is £2 less that just buying six bottles on their own.

“Now I’ve had to put it back up to £15.

“All summer people have been enjoying these ice buckets in the sun and now somebody has spoilt it for everyone.”

‘Jealousy is an awful thing’

Patrons of the recently-opened bar have are also upset over the forced change in price.

One Facebook follower said: “Jealous pig, some people just won’t let you see your doing well for yourself.”

Another commented: “How sad some people are, jealousy is an an awful thing.

“You are doing great, keep going.”

Scots law says deal was ‘irresponsible’

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Officers visited the premises and reminded the business of the Alcohol etc. (Scotland) Act 2010 which prohibits irresponsible drinks promotions.

“A drinks promotion is irresponsible if it encourages, or seeks to encourage, a person to buy or consume a larger measure of alcohol than the person had otherwise intended to buy or consume.”