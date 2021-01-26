A drunken thug who left a pub-goer lying in a pool of blood following a vicious attack has been locked up.

Andrew Neave wreaked havoc inside the Lochside Bar, on North Esk Street, Montrose, before storming his partner’s home and damaging her front door.

The 26-year-old punched Clifford West off his seat before knocking him unconscious by repeatedly punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground.

Neave then punched Irina West on the face.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the incident was sparked when a woman, who Neave was drinking with, repeatedly left her seat.

Fiscal depute David Currie said Ms West pulled the woman by the arm away from the bar which triggered a “physical altercation” between the pair.

“The accused then came over to the bar shouting,” said Mr Currie.

“He immediately began punching Clifford West to the head multiple times. This resulted in Clifford West being punched off his seat and to the ground.”

Mr Currie added: “The accused grabbed Irina West by her clothing, pushed her against the wall and repeatedly punched her to the face.

“The accused continued to kick Clifford West repeatedly to the head and body while he was lying on the ground. Clifford West thereafter became unconscious as a result.”

The thug was heard to shout: “I am Andrew Neave,” before leaving the bar with the women.

Police and ambulance personnel attended and found a large pool of blood where Mr West lay.

The court heard Mr West suffered chipped teeth and a 6cm wound from his nose to his forehead. Irina West suffered a swollen upper lip and bruising to her left eye.

Minutes after the incident, Neave went to his partner’s home on Glenesk Avenue and told her what had happened.

“He then left to go to his own home but returned a short time later and began banging on the door,” said Mr Currie.

“He shouted: ‘If you don’t open the ******* door I’ll do you in.’ ”

Police attended and noticed the glass panel of the woman’s door had a large crack across it.

Neave was arrested and was abusive towards officers during the journey from Montrose to police headquarters on Dundee’s West Bell Street.

Neave, a prisoner at HMP Perth, previously admitted attacking the Wests on August 30 last year.

He pleaded guilty to causing Mr West injury and permanent disfigurement.

On the same day, he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his partner and police officers.

Solicitor Billy Rennie said Neave was “thoroughly ashamed” of his behaviour and said his client was initially the peacemaker before he resorted to violence.

Sheriff George Way sentenced Neave to 28 months in prison.

