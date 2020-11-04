Dundee pub offering free cuppas to help combat depression and loneliness in the city

A Dundee pub is opening its doors three days a week to help in the battle against depression and loneliness.

Despite their own fears that they may be forced to close their doors permanently as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, Dexy’s on Arbroath Road is pulling out the stops to help their regulars keep social contact.

Due to a ban placed on indoor alcohol sales in Dundee pubs, Dexy’s hasn’t been able to function normally now for several weeks.

Barmaid Lyn McGrattan said: “This has been a very difficult time for us.

“Like every other pub in the city that doesn’t have a beer garden, we haven’t been able to sell alcohol and Dundee moving into tier three means there really is no end in sight for that for us.”

“We were barely recovering after returning after the main lockdown in spring and early summer and now thing are getting pretty bad.

“If this goes on until Christmas and beyond we may be forced to close for good.”

However, Lyn said that despite their own worries, staff at the bar were very aware of the effect the situation was having on people in the local community.

She said: “We had a lot of regulars and Dexy’s was always a busy pub.

“We had a lot of older guys in their 60s and 70s who came to us regularly for company and a blether.

“We were very aware that if they can’t get out to their local then a lot of these people, many of whom live alone, wouldn’t see other people at all in a day.

“This is can lead so quickly to depression and mental health issues, even just dreadful loneliness.”

She said that it was for that reason they had taken the decision to open their doors three days a week to offer free teas, coffees and a biscuit.

She said: “We feel it’s something we can do for the community to try to help people in these dreadful times.

“We would open more but we aren’t bringing in any money but we still have to pay staff and pay our bills so at least opening three days is better than nothing at all.”

She said they started the scheme last week and were keen to try to keep it going for as long as possible.

She said: “For the foreseeable future we hope to open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 2pm to 6pm for this.

“Customers will also be able to buy soft drinks if they choose.”