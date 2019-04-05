Pub landlady and two pals set up Love Lochee group to organise family events in area

A pub landlady and her two pals have set up a group to organise family events in Lochee – starting with an Easter-themed competition.

Ann Marie Allan, who runs Kelly’s Bar on High Street, has set up Love Lochee with Heather Henry and Janette Whitton.

The first event the group has organised is an Easter bonnet hunt – where kids have to find the decorated hats displayed in Lochee’s shop windows – which started on Saturday.

Each bonnet has a different letter on it and, when participants have collected all the letters, they will then spell out a word and can enter a prize draw with it.

Ann Marie, 60, of Clepington Road, said: “We wanted to do something for the kids to make them happy – there are always things happening in the Ferry and Stobswell, so why not do them here too?

“Lochee sometimes has a bit of a bad reputation but I’ve been brought up here all my life and I know it’s a good place.

“You’ll not get better people than you get here – so let’s show them.”

There are 20 prizes up for grabs, donated by local businesses taking part in the hunt, as well as a number of special offers running throughout the Easter holidays as part of the event, at various shops on High Street.

Heather, 52, of Ancrum Drive, said: “We wanted to combine giving kids a fun event with supporting local businesses in the area.

“There’s a good community spirit here but it needs a bit of nurture to get it going again.

“This is our first event of the year but we are already starting to think about what else we can do later on, both by ourselves and working together with other groups in the area.”

The Love Lochee group is keen to get involved in Lochee Family Fun Day, which was a big success last year, and the Lochee Christmas Light Night event – both of which are organised by a host of local groups coming together.

The Love Lochee ladies helped organise a successful treasure trail at last year’s fun day, and wanted to recreate something similar to get businesses working together again.