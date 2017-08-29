Tuesday, August 29th 2017 Show Links
Home / News / UK and world

Pub defends decision to charge £13.40 for a pint of beer

by Reporter
August 29, 2017, 7:40 am Updated: August 29, 2017, 7:43 am
The Rake, Borough Market

A pub in London has defended its decision to charge customers £13.40 for a pint of beer.

The Rake, in Borough Market, has hit back at criticism after a picture of its menu was posted on Twitter showing a pint of Cloudwater DIPA, Citra & Amarillo costing £13.40.

Utobeer, which operates The Rake, denied claims it was “gouging our customers” or making “vast profits”.

The firm said logistics meant the beer had to be ordered through a distributor, making it more expensive, and pointed out that at 9% strength it was “never going to be cheap”.

According to Sky News, Utobeer said in a statement: “We are not making ‘vast profits’, we work to a margin like all businesses and if we stopped we’d start losing money and eventually go out of business.

“Cloudwater will not deliver directly to us unless we order a pallet from them & if you know

“The Rake you’ll also know we do not have the space to store a pallet; so this being the case we have to order through a distributor who will obviously put their margin on it.”

The distributor Euroboozer also denied it was to blame for the high price and published its own costs.

A letter published by the firm’s director said: “The difference in our price compared to Cloudwater’s list price is minimal. I don’t mind telling you our gross profit on this keg is £22.39.

“When the cost of good beer goes over a certain price, we adjust our margins, look at our cash and say ‘well, that’s too much on a keg’ and then adjust our pricing accordingly.

“As a result we have taken a good 25-30% hit on our usual overall margin here.”

“No one is making anyone buy any beer but if you can afford it and want to then go ahead because it’s a smashing pint.

“Good beer costs good money.”

The average price of a pint in London is £4.08, while across the country as a whole it is £3.47, according to The Good Pub Guide.

Breaking

    Cancel