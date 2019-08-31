Pub boss hits out at callous thief who stole charity tin for disabled children

A pub boss has slammed a callous thief who stole a charity tin for disabled children from the bar.

The Stobswell Bar revealed a tin collection which was raising cash for The Brae riding charity had been taken by the crook.

Bar manager Ann Cox said the public house had a long-term relation with the The Brae, which is based on Linlathen Grove and helps children with disabilities to ride horses, and were keen to keep raising funds.

Ann revealed she initially believed staff from The Brae had collected the tin themselves before she found out it had been swiped.

She said: “Everyone in the pub is disgusted by what’s happened.

“The tin had been attached with string to the bar tap, it’s unclear when exactly it was taken.

“When I returned from holiday I noticed it was gone.

“After checking with staff and The Brae, we realised it wasn’t in their possession.

“It usually takes us a few months to fill it but it’s been on the bar for years.

“We’ve had a charity tin on this bar for 25 years and we’ve never had an issue like this.”

A number of pub regulars took to social media to condemn the culprits’ action as they vowed to help raise the funds taken.

Ann added: “Knowing the customers, no one who comes in here regularly would do anything like that.

“Everyone from the pub has been sharing the post on social media and they’ve been telling us they’ll help to raise the lost cash.

“It is unclear how much money would have been in it but it was full.”

Ann said the pub would now need to take extra measures when the tin is reinstalled in the bar by securing it down with a metal chain.

She added: “We can only assume this has been an opportunist person that has come in when no one has been paying attention.”