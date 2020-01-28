Tuesday, January 28th 2020 Show Links
Man accused of severely injuring man during alleged attack in Dundee pub

by Ciaran Shanks
January 28, 2020, 9:06 am
© GoogleThe Ellenbank Bar.
A man has appeared in court charged with severely injuring another man in a city pub.

David Allen, of Balunie Drive, allegedly assaulted Ross McMahon at the Ellenbank Bar, Alexander Street, on August 18 2018.

The 43-year-old allegedly pushed him on the body before punching his head, causing him to fall and repeatedly attempting to punch his head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Allen made no plea when he appeared on petition.

His case continued for further examination.

