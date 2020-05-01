‘Psychotic’ rapist from Dundee facing life for abuse ordeal that spanned 15 years

A serial rapist described as “psychotic” by his lawyer has been warned he could face life behind bars after being convicted of violent attacks on three women.

Lee Thomson, 48, attacked and raped the women during an ordeal of abuse that spanned 15 years.

A judge was told at the High Court in Edinburgh that Thomson continued to maintain his innocence after he was earlier convicted of 14 charges, including six rape offences, sexual assault and assault.

Lord Uist ordered a full risk assessment report should be prepared which can lead to the making of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

Thomson, formerly of Barnes Avenue, Dundee, attacked and raped his first victim at a house near a village in Perth and Kinross.

He later raped the woman again at a hotel in Dundee and bit her on the body. He earlier subjected the woman, aged 50, to a further assault when he pushed her to the ground, sat astride her and bit her on the head.

Thomson had monitored the woman’s movements and conversations through hidden audio and visual recording devices. He also made her take lie detector tests.

He also tracked the movements of a second woman and monitored her conversations through covert audio recording equipment at addresses in Dundee.

The 33-year-old woman was also subjected to rape attacks by Thomson at an address and hotels in Dundee.

Thomson attacked the woman on occasions when he violently shook her, grabbed her by the neck, pinned her down and punched her on the head.

He brutalised a third woman who was also seized by the neck and was pushed, thrown, kicked, slapped on the head and subjected to a bodily examination.

Thomson also sexually assaulted the 39-year-old when she was sleeping and on a further occasion raped her at a house in Dundee when she was unconscious after using a ligature on her.

Defence solicitor advocate Chris Fyffe said Thomson had experienced feelings of paranoia and jealousy and for a period of several months had abused cocaine heavily.

He said: “There was, what I think are generally referred to as psychotic episodes, during that time.”

But Lord Uist pointed out Thomson’s controlling and suspicious behaviour took place over a longer period than that.

Psychiatric reports were prepared and Mr Fyffe said there was no real suggestion he was currently suffering from a mental health disorder.

The offences which Thomson was found guilty of began in March 2003 and ended in April 2018. Thomson was remanded in prison and the case was adjourned until July.