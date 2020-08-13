Psychologist defends ‘moderate’ risk assessment of suicide teen

A psychologist has defended her decision to assess a teenager as being at moderate risk of self-harm in the months before her suicide.

Dr Caroline Smith, of CAMHS, gave evidence at Dundee Sheriff Court yesterday at a fatal accident inquiry into the death of Sophie Parkinson, who took her own life in 2014, aged 13.

Dr Smith told the court she did not complete a formal written assessment as one did not exist within CAMHS at the time.

But she said she was continually assessing the teenager through a number of ongoing individual therapy sessions, recorded in Sophie’s notes.

Dr Smith said: “I was looking at what was the cause of her self-harm, how deep she was cutting, how she would care for her wounds after, if it was related to suicidal thoughts and how she was sharing that information.”

She said when Sophie, from Liff, first came to her sessions in November 2013 she assessed Sophie as moderate risk and did not feel she was at crisis point, however she did increase their sessions to weekly due to the level of support Sophie needed.

Dr Smith worked with the teen to recognise triggers which caused her distress and what she could do to manage and cope with her emotions.

This included drawing up a “safety plan”, handwritten by Sophie herself, which outlined actions Sophie could take when she was feeling distressed.

Sophie’s mum, Ruth Moss, previously told the court she had not seen this document until after Sophie died but Dr Smith’s notes state Mrs Moss had been present during the meeting when it was created.

Dr Smith said she would have made an alternative note if Mrs Moss had only been present for some of the session or not at all, as she had done in notes from other sessions.

A second version of the plan was also created during a later session, but Dr Smith said this was a “revised” plan or reminder, rather than a new plan.

Dr Smith said that as the sessions progressed, she felt Sophie’s self-harm risk was decreasing and therefore reduced her sessions to fortnightly in February 2014.

She told the court: “Although Sophie was saying that she felt no better, she had been able to delay self-harming and she said she was able to manage it.”

Dr Smith also said that after one occasion when Sophie had self-harmed, she “looked after the wounds”, properly dressing then to avoid infection and therefore showing she did not want to come to harm.

On another occasion when Sophie spoke of an incident where she had suicidal thoughts, Dr Smith worked with her to breakdown her mood levels during this incident and found that she had very quickly found a method to increase her mood.

Mrs Moss previously criticised Dr Smith and family therapist Stephen Thomson, who gave evidence on Tuesday, for failing to accept Sophie’s drawings and writing of a disturbing nature during a care review meeting in January which Sophie declined to attend.

Dr Smith told the court the team were aware of the drawings and writings and their content and therefore they did not feel it was “necessary” to have the hard documents without Sophie’s permission.

The inquiry continues.