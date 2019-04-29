Psychic June promises a unique show for her fans in Dundee

She has given readings for celebrities from the world of music and TV – now psychic June Field is bringing her show back to the Whitehall Theatre.

June, 59, from Dundee, will entertain hundreds of fans as she passes on messages from beyond and predicts the future at her appearance in the city.

June has had the gift of clairvoyance since she was a schoolgirl and insists it’s something special she cherishes.

June said: “I was born like this. To be honest, when you are young you don’t think that you are any different from anyone else.

“I was about nine or 10 when I did notice I was different.

“It runs in the family – but it missed a generation and hit me. I could never shut it out.

“My father passed away and that opened a door that I couldn’t close.

“What I enjoy most about what I do is having someone come in to see me who’s totally broken and devastated, then leaving uplifted because of the information I give them.

“It’s quite fun – it’s not all doom and gloom, there are laughs and tears.

“It’s upbeat and I go from one thing to the next.”

Over the years June has also been a music teacher and now writes a column for The Sunday Post, as well as hosting shows and meeting clients.

She was crowned World’s Greatest Psychic after beating 70,000 competitors to win Battle of the Psychics at an international competition in Ukraine.

June had to complete a variety of tasks, one of which was holding a chain belonging to a girl who had been killed, after which she was able to describe the murderer in detail.

Her star turns over the years have included Paul Young, Claire Sweeney, Jane McDonald, Kasabian lead singer Serge Pizzorno, Susan Boyle and Tony Hadley, to all of whom she has given readings.

Fans can expect a traditional show at the Whitehall which will keep everyone entertained.

She said: “I work differently from any other psychic.

“I don’t throw out information and usually point to someone.

“I see, hear and feel. If you think of me like a signal, it really depends how good the signal is for how specific the information is.

“I’ve been asked many weird and wonderful things.

“People can expect a fun evening filled with laughter and tears.”

June will also hold a raffle to raise funds for the Scottish SPCA’s Petterden animal welfare centre.

The show will take place on Wednesday May 15 at 7.30pm.

To book tickets, visit whitehall theatre.com or call Dundee Box Office on 01382 434940.