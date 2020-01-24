‘Proud moment’ for Scottish jeweller set to occupy iconic Dundee high street unit

The boss of the Scottish jewellery firm poised to change the landscape of Dundee’s high street says it will be a “proud moment” when he opens his first shop in the city this spring.

Harry Brown, director of Chisholm Hunter, has expressed confidence in Dundee shoppers taking to the brand after it moves into the former home of H Samuel at the corner of Reform Street and High Street.

The Glasgow-based firm, which has 22 other stores across the UK, bought the “perfect” units in 2014 with a view to moving into the City of Discovery – a mission it is finally set to accomplish.

And while its arrival means H Samuel will disappear from Dundee’s high streets for the first time in over 100 years Mr Brown has pledged to respect the building’s heritage.

He said: “We had spent many years looking for the perfect site and we couldn’t believe our luck when what we feel is the best location in the city became available.

“It will be a proud moment for Chisholm Hunter to open our new flagship boutique on Reform Street this spring.”

Mr Brown – together with his wife and co-director Tracey – is seeking to hire 10 people for the new shop, who will be trained up in-house to appreciate the wares the shop sells.

Prior to its closure this week H Samuel had been a familiar sight on Dundee’s high street for decades, having first opened in 1905.

Its corner clock was a favoured meeting point – and Mr Brown has teased that it will not be going anywhere.

He added: “When we first visited the site it was very sad to see such an iconic building looking so tired.

“The vision when we took the site six years ago was to restore it to its former glory – now in 2020 the time is upon us and this vision has not changed.

“I am fully aware that the clock is synonymous with the city of Dundee.

“We are still in early stages of planning however rest assured the clock will be something to behold once restored. Time keeping will most certainly not be an issue!”

Work has begun on taking down H Samuel fixtures on the Reform Street unit.

The Chisholm Hunter store will open on an unannounced date in the spring.