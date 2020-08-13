Proud moment as ‘miracle baby’ Lyle attends his first day of school

Proud mum Abbie Cruickshanks has described the moment she sent her “miracle baby” Lyle off to his first day of school – just five years after he was given only a 30% chance of survival.

Lyle was born 16 weeks early on December 23 2014 at Ninewells Hospital and weighed just 1lb 13 oz.

His traumatic start to life led doctors to fear for his survival as they worked round the clock to save him.

He spent more than four months in hospital, eventually being allowed home in April 2015.

At the time Abbie described Lyle as “smaller than a doll” following his birth and talked about her fears for her son after the terrifying episode.

It proved to be an emotional day for the entire Cruickshanks family as Lyle made his way to school alongside older brother Harrison, 6.

Speaking after Lyle’s first day at Longhaugh Primary, Abbie, from Whitfield, said: “He couldn’t wait to get to school and was very excited to finally be able to go along.

“Lyle had a fantastic day – he really enjoyed it but was only in until lunchtime so there’s obviously longer days to come.

“He just wanted to go there with Harrison and get on with it.

“I was so happy to see him in his school uniform – it was a day that five years ago I sometimes feared I would never see.”

Having gone into premature labour on December 20, Abbie was given steroids in hospital to strengthen her baby’s lungs while the staff tried to delay the birth as long as possible.

But Lyle was determined he was on his way and arrived at 9.40pm on December 23.

He was wrapped in a plastic bag to keep him warm and whisked away before Abbie was able to hold him.

However, at 1.30am she was finally able to hold him – and after a long 105 days in hospital, Lyle was allowed to go and start his life at home with his family.

After attending various clinics for the first two years of his life to ensure there were no lasting effects, Lyle was eventually discharged completely, with doctors impressed by his progress despite his premature birth.

Abbie added: “He has never looked back – in fact, if anything he is really advanced for his age.”

As she reflects on those days worrying about whether her son would make it home, Abbie said she can’t thank the NHS staff enough who helped her and her son through the painstaking early stages of Lyle’s life.

She said: “If it wasn’t for the doctors and nurses at Ninewells, Lyle wouldn’t be here today.

“It’s thanks to them that he survived and I would just like to thank every one of them for what they did for Lyle and myself at that time.”