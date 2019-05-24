Protesting Dundee man to leave his allotment shed after eight weeks as he misses his grandkids

The man at the centre of an allotment row on the Law says he is nearly out of options in his fight against its committee – and may go home because he misses his grandkids.

Don Elder, 75, has been at the heart of a growing dispute between tenants at the West Law Allotments Association and its committee.

The committee served Mr Elder with an eviction notice earlier this year without a hearing, in violation of its own constitution.

Mr Elder has camped up at one of his two lots – the other since let out to another tenant – for the last eight weeks in protest at the committee’s decision.

However, he has admitted he is “tired” after the committee ignored multiple requests from his solicitor and even a national allotments body for an explanation.

To date it has refused to explain why it is removing Mr Elder – but he believes it is because he asks “difficult questions” about how the allotments are managed. Mr Elder said: “I put up signs saying I wasn’t leaving until they got a court order but I might leave soon.

“There are a lot of things piling up at home and it’s unfair on my wife Hazel.

“I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in weeks and I haven’t seen my laddie or my grandchildren or anything. I don’t know what else to do now.”

Last week, a dozen members of the allotments who back Mr Elder requested an emergency meeting to discuss the dissolution of the committee.

Under the allotment’s own constitution, the committee should organise such a meeting within 14 days. Instead, it has demanded each member submit a full explanation in writing as to why they want the meeting to be held.

Mr Elder added: “Twelve people put in for an EGM and they came back and said everyone had to put a reason – they wanted to know exactly why they wanted it.”

Mr Elder was not invited to his own appeal hearing after he attempted to reverse the decision.

And to date, despite repeated requests for comment from the Tele, committee chairman David Pedder and vice-chairman Mike Dolan have refused to explain their thinking.

They have also refused to engage with Mr Elder’s solicitor or with national allotments body SAGS, both of whom have sought explanations for Mr Elder’s forced expulsion after almost 20 years.

Gardeners with plots at West Law have previously described the committee as being “like the mafia”, claiming those running it saw themselves as immune to criticism.

Mr Pedder and Mr Dolan did not respond to requests for comment.