Protesters gather at Dundee’s City Square to demonstrate against Donald Trump

Anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Dundee’s City Square on Tuesday night to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK.

Speakers at the event included Jim Malone of Dundee Labour Party, Angus SNP councillor Julie Bell, representing Women for Independence, Owen Wright, president-elect of Abertay University’s ‘Students Against Trump’ and Qaiser Habib Qadri of the Tayside Islamic Centre.

Also speaking at the event was Mike Arnott, secretary Dundee Trades Council, Catriona MacKay, from Perth Against Racism, Carlo Morelli, Scottish President of Universities and Colleges Union, Andrew Llanwarne, co-ordinator of Tayside Friends of the Earth and Arthur Nicol, Unison Branch official for Stand Up to Racism.