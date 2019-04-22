Protest held in Dundee in support of ‘Soldier F’ over Bloody Sunday killings

More than 100 demonstrators gathered in City Square on Friday to protest about the case of a retired soldier who is being prosecuted over two killings in Northern Ireland.

The unnamed soldier, known as Soldier F, is to be charged with murdering two people after troops opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Londonderry in January 1972, on what became known as Bloody Sunday.

Protestors marched from Reform Street to City Square with signs and flags and speeches were made.

Tam Whitton, pictured, who served in the parachute regiment for 25 years and helped to organise the protest, said: “It’s just unfair and that’s what everyone believes.

“We are all here for the same thing – justice.

“It’s something that everyone believes is wrong but they are still going ahead with it.”

More than 3,000 people were killed in the troubles in Northern Ireland between the late 1960s and 1998.

The demonstration coincided with a national protest in London which is in support of veterans awaiting trial.