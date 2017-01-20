Protest in Dundee tonight over Donald Trump’s inauguration

More than 150 people could be taking to the streets of Dundee in protest at Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President today.

The Stand Up To Racism community group is organising events at various Scottish locations, including City Square in Dundee between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, to coincide with events in Washington.

This morning the event’s Facebook page said 47 users had vowed to attend, with another 119 interested.

The protest organisers said that Trump’s presidency is a “global issue” that will have an effect far beyond the USA.

The Facebook page says: “The effect of a Trump presidency is set to be felt all over the world as racism and sexism is normalised through the voice of one of the most powerful and visible figures in the world.

“Activists in the US have called protests for the day of his inauguration – we stand in solidarity with them and will be protesting at the City Square in Dundee.

“The anti- Trump inauguration protest in Dundee will take place, Friday 20 January 5.30pm, assemble City Square Dundee. Called by Stand up to Racism Dundee.”

The event is said to be supported by Dundee Trades Union Council and UCU Dundee.