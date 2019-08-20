Protest against Nigel Farage’s visit to Dundee will go ahead – despite politician’s rally being cancelled due to ‘time constraints’

A rival event to Nigel Farage’s planned appearance in Dundee will still go ahead – despite the controversial politician backing out of his visit to the city.

Dundee Thegither had arranged an outdoor event for the same day Mr Farage was due to come to the Caird Hall.

A spokesman for the Brexit Party confirmed last week the “Brexiteer fightback” showcase was being axed from the tour dates due to time constraints.

Dundee Thegither admitted it was surprised by the cancellation of the only Scottish date – but confirmed the Dundee for Diversity, Not Farage event will still be going ahead under a new banner and will be moved indoors.

Organisers will hold the Diversity Party celebration at the Marryat Hall on September 12.

Co-organiser Siobhan Tolland said: “There was an element of surprise when the Brexit event was cancelled.

“We wondered whether or not Mr Farage could fill the Caird Hall.”

Despite the cancellation, Ms Tolland said the announcement of Mr Farage’s intended visit had helped to remind local people to “celebrate diversity”.

She added: “When the event was axed we were in talks with the council about the counter event.

“It will now be a more localised event.

“People approached us hoping it would still go ahead and the general consensus was to do that.

“In a way it has made it easier for us now that it has been moved indoors.

“We were overwhelmed by the response from the public to be honest.

“Dundee Thegither felt Mr Farage’s intended visit only served to remind us that we don’t celebrate our different cultures and communities enough.”

Indian dancers and ceilidh performers will be among the entertainment on offer.

Ms Tolland added: “It is still estimated that 200 to 300 people will attend and we have a number of diverse acts performing.”

A foodbank collection will also be taking place on the day on behalf of Taught By Muhammad.