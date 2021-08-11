Prosecutors drop case against Scottish rap star for hosting Covid-breach house party

Prosecutors have dropped a case against a celebrity rap artist, who had been accused of endangering lives by holding a Covid rule-breaching house party attended by more than 100 people.

Abdull Oun, 34, was said to have “hosted a large party” in November, 2020 at a luxury mansion in Bonnybridge, Stirlingshire.

In March, lawyers for Oun pled not guilty on his behalf to a charge of reckless conduct and he had been due to face trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court later this month.

On Wed, however, following an administrative hearing, the case against him was treated as “not called”.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Crown has a duty to keep cases under review and after full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no further proceedings taken at this time.”

The charge had alleged at Bonnyside Road, Bonnybridge on November 1st 2020, Oun, of Ballieston, Glasgow had “culpably and recklessly hosted a large party attended by in excess of 100 persons, during which social distancing guidelines were not followed, causing a risk of infection from coronavirus to those present, and to others, to the the danger of life”.

An alternative charge, which Oun also denied, had claimed that by hosting the alleged event, Oun had “failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines and restrictions on gatherings”, so breaching the Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Additional Temporary Measures) (Scotland) Regulations 2020.

Dubbed a hero

It was reported at the time police had swooped on Bonnyside House, Bonnyside Road, after a tip-off and found a 48-seater bus and cars outside.

Oun, who raps as music artist AB CJECK, has appeared on national radio and TV.

In July 2014, he was dubbed a hero after rescuing a woman from a would-be rapist in Glagow’s Kelvingrove Park.

Oun, who was out jogging, heard the victim’s screams and sprinted to the scene before knocking out the attacker with a flying kick.

The same year, in the run up to the Scottish independence referendum, he met the then Better Together leader Alistair Darling during the former Labour chancellor’s visit to Glasgow Central Mosque.