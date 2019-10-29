Props from Disney’s The Lion King musical to go on display in Dundee

An exhibition featuring props from Disney’s The Lion King is coming to Dundee in November.

Iconic masks, puppets and costumes from the Tony Award-winning show will be on display at the Overgate Shopping Centre on November 1-3.

The free pop-up exhibit will give visitors the chance to learn the inspiration behind the show’s impressive designs.

Puppets such as Rafiki and Zazu will be on display, alongside Mufasa, Simba and Nala masks.

© Supplied

The exhibition will be open from 9am – 6pm (Friday – Saturday) and 11am – 5pm (Sunday).

The hit musical will be touring Scotland in November ahead of opening its run at the Edinburgh Playhouse in December.

Tickets to the show can be purchased by calling 0844 871 3014 or by visiting atgtickets.com or www.lionking.co.uk.