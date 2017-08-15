More details have emerged of the proposed £50 million secondary school for St Andrews.

Fife Council intends to build a three-storey school for up to 1,450 pupils.

The new school will be accessed from the link road planned from the A91 through the North Haugh to the St Andrews West expansion.

Further access is proposed for pedestrians and cyclists off Buchanan Gardens, between the David Russell Halls and the playing fields.

There will be parking for 165 cars and 19 buses and a small garden near the part of the school used for pupils with additional support needs.

The description of the school at Langlands, an 18-acre site west of St Andrews University playing fields, is in a document submitted to Fife Council ahead of the planning application being lodged.

Two further consultations later this month will give people the chance to have their say about locating the new school on the university-owned land.