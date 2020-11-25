Proposals to transform Dundee city centre car park into new flats

A Dundee city centre car park could soon be turned into eight brand new flats.

A planning application has been submitted to Dundee City Council to transform the site at 3-7 Candle Lane into eight two-bedroom flats.

Each of the flats will include a kitchen-living room space, a built-in wardrobe and a bathroom.

There will also be a communal bike storage unit on the ground floor as well.

The plans have been drawn up by Dundee-based Jon Frullani Architects, which is currently building 24 affordable flats on the neighbouring site for Hillcrest Housing.

Mr Frullani said he is looking forward to getting on site to start this new development.

He said: “It is a car park at the moment and is part of the overall site we are developing on Candle Lane.

“We are currently building 24 units there for Hillcrest Homes and this last part of the site will see eight flats built for private sale.

“I always look forward to getting a project finished and it is nice to be able to play a part in the regeneration of Dundee.

“Optimistically if this is approved we hope to be on site at the end of next year and seeing the new flats completed by summer 2022.”

He added he hopes to see the neighbouring 24-flat development completed by next summer.

Bill Newcombe from City Centre and Harbour Community Council, added: “This is making good use of that site, and it will site nicely alongside the development that is already ongoing in Candle Lane.”

Planning bosses at Dundee City Council will now consider the planning application for the eight brand new flats.