Proposals to remove school crossing patrols in Dundee could ‘endanger lives’ say community group

Plans to slash the number of school crossing patrols across Dundee could “endanger life” according to the organisers of a petition aimed at stopping the move.

In an effort to save more than £70,000, Dundee City Council have outlined plans to remove all crossings in the city which do not meet the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) criteria.

This means that up to 40 crossings across Dundee could be at risk of being removed.

But the plans – which will be discussed by councillors at Thursday’s budget meeting – have been slammed by community groups and opposition councillors who fear the move could place school kids in danger.

A petition launched on change.org by the Kirkton Community Partnership has appealed for the council to rethink their plans.

It states: “We consider child safety to be more important and think any further reduction in crossing patrols will endanger life.”

The group’s secretary, Melanie Kiyani said: “I’ve spent the weekend working out the numbers and there will be over 10,000 kids effecting by this – and that’s even if you exclude the nurseries.

“So if the council are looking to save 77,000, that amounts to less than £7 per child. That’s what they are worth.

“We had already raised concerns about the number of school crossing patrollers but nothing has been done about this.

Melanie said the proposed move would make her think twice about allowing her own children to make their way to Downfield Primary without supervision..

She added: “The crossing along Gilburn Road is on a main bus route and Strathmartine Road and Derwent Avenue crossings are also on busy roads.

“I wouldn’t want my daughter crossing there without any lollipop man. With this petition, we want to put a stop to it.”

The leader of the council’s Labour group, which will be presenting an alternative budget, branded the plans “a cut too far.”

Kevin Keenan, who represents the Strathmartine ward, said: “The Labour group are opposed to this move, it is cuts for cuts sake and it could put public safety at risk.

“I know there are problems with parents wanting to take their children straight to the door of the school and how this is difficult for the crossing patrollers.

“This move does help this and we would ask councillors to reflect on their responsibilities we have to the children.”

If the proposals are approved, the local authority will start the process of removing the crossings in August.

It is anticipated it would take up to a year for the savings of £77,000 to be achieved.

In the budget proposals, it was outlined that for existing school crossing patrollers “there may be opportunities for staff to be redeployed into vacant posts.”

If there is still an excess of staff remaining after that process, then Tayside Contracts will reduce these posts through “normal workforce management procedures.”

The council’s budget will be set on Thursday when the policy and resources committee meet at the Central Baptist Church on Ward Road.

Up to 21 Dundee schools could be impacted if the proposals are approved.

The list of schools which could lose some crossing patrols are: