Proposals submitted to redevelop former Dundee factory into multi-use facility

A former factory could be transformed into a shops and a restaurant complex if proposals are approved by planning chiefs.

In an application submitted to Dundee City Council earlier this month, plans were outlined to develop the former Locarno Works building on Brown Street.

The plans, which would also include student accommodation, were lodged by Broughty Ferry-based Torridon Developments.

The firm was previously given permission to re-develop part of the factory into the new headquarters for a mental health charity around this time last year.

No details were given to as what retail and food and drink units are being planned for the site but members of the public will be given the opportunity to view the proposals online from early May – the current Covid-19 lockdown measures mean the developers are unable to hold an exhibition showcasing their plans.

There will also be an opportunity for the public to pitch questions to those behind the proposals.

In an advertisement submitted alongside the application, the developers said: “Instead of a traditional exhibit, the same information will be produced electronically and made accessible online from May 4.

“On May 20 from 4pm to 8pm, a team of experts, as would have attended an exhibition, will be available via the website for online, www.locarnoworks.co.uk, for online chats directly with digital attendees.

“This will enable visitors to communicate directly with the design and advisory team and for them to answer any questions.”

The city council had previously given approval for the mental health charity, Wellbeing Works, to develop the ground floor of the building into offices and a community hub last year.

The plans included a kitchen and café area, which would be used to help train people.