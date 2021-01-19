Proposals for 16 high-end homes to be built at dilapidated Broughty Ferry walled garden

Sixteen high-end new homes could be built on the site of a dilapidated walled garden on the outskirts of Broughty Ferry.

Kirkwood Homes has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council to build the new three, four and five bedroom homes at the former Linlathen House’s walled garden.

The developer is currently building 150 new homes at Linlathen Grove, on the site of the former house, where the walled garden, including its extensive greenhouses and sheds, has fallen into a state of disrepair.

In its design statement, the developer said: “The site was originally developed as the walled garden serving Linlathen House.

“The house has long since been demolished and replaced by redevelopment.

“The site has therefore historically been physically characterised by its previous use.

“It is however clearly no longer required or practical for its previous use and is semi-derelict.

“The site therefore [is] somewhat dilapidated and can no longer serve its historic use, a former use that has not been utilised for decades.

“It is therefore a brownfield site that in principle is appropriate for redevelopment.”

Should the proposals be approved by planning bosses, the walled garden would be completely demolished and the 16 luxury homes, including nine four-bedroom houses and five five-bedroom houses, built in its place.

The design statement says the development will be “distinctive, safe and pleasant, easy to move around, welcoming, adaptable and resource efficient”.

Kirkwood Homes has also said it will not provide affordable homes on the site however, because there is currently an over-supply of these in the Dundee area.

In its statement it added: “The local development plan has set the delivery of the housing supply target for Dundee city at a ratio of 25% affordable homes to 75% market homes.

“The proposal is for 100% private, high-end market housing and therefore seeks to redress the current city-wide imbalance, currently approximately 50% social and 50% private market housing, and assist in addressing the undersupply of market housing within the city.”

The proposals will now be considered by Dundee City Council.