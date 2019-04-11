Proposal to extend short-stay parking from two hours to four in Angus

Short-stay parking in Angus could double from two hours to four under the latest plan.

Council communities convener Mark Salmond is driving the idea and hopes the change can be made within weeks – but charges for motorists using car parks will remain the same.

In an email to fellow councillors, the Montrose independent said: “I have had approaches about the two hour limit on our short-term car parks causing local issues.

“I have therefore decided to consult you on my proposal to move the short-term car parks from a limit of two hours to four hours. This fits in with our current hourly charging regime (£1 per hour for 1 to 4 hours).”

Mr Salmond added: “I am keen to get views from colleagues in each burgh, as there is the possibility of tailoring the proposal to individual towns.”

Mr Salmond said he hopes to make the change swiftly, and wishes to bring the proposal to committee “as soon as possible”.

He added: “I have had discussions with the relevant officers and they are supportive of this refinement to short-term parking. Permits could still be used in these car parks in line with the current terms and conditions.”

He said that although Monifieth does not have any short-stay car parks, he was seeking the views of all councillors on the issue.

The proposal does not affect long-stay car parks, which are now being reviewed following a controversial charging system that came into force last November.