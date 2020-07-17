Proposal to change terms, holidays and in-service days at Dundee schools for 2020/2021 session

A proposal has been made to change the terms, holidays and in-service days at schools in Dundee for the 2020/2021 session.

With schools across the city preparing to reopen to pupils on a phased basis from Wednesday August 12, and full-time lessons beginning the following Monday, arrangements have been made to adjust some of the dates in the calendar.

Proposed by the Dundee Negotiating Committee for Teachers (DNCT), the changes would include the seven-week holiday being realigned from 2019/2020 to 2020/2021, so that term would end on Friday June 25 2021 instead of Friday July 2 2021.

Monday 10 to Sunday 16 August 2020 will also be added to the 2020/2021 calendar, with the 10th and 11th becoming in-service days for staff.

The plans to return to the classroom have been agreed by political leaders as well as trade unions although may be subject to change depending on scientific advice.

Parent councils have also been consulted.

More information can be found at this link.