Plans have been revealed for a “major” new residential development” in Angus.

Planning consultant Rick Finc Associates has submitted a “proposal of application” notice to Angus Council’s planning department.

The notice outlines the firm’s intention to create a “residential development incorporating formation of access roads, landscaping, associated infrastructure and cemetery extension” on land to the south-east of Pitskelly Farm.

The development on the greenfield site could cover up to 22.8 hectares of land to the north-west of Carnoustie.

In a letter sent to the local authority, councillors and community groups, the firm’s head Rick Finc said the “major” development had yet to be finalised and a public consultation would be held later this month.

Mr Finc added: “The description of the proposed development has yet to be agreed and the scope and content of the proposals may be subject to amendment during the course of the consultation and application process, during which the public will have the opportunity to make formal representations.

“Arrangements are in the process of being made for a public exhibition, currently proposed for a date towards the end of April 2017.”

The notice is the latest development in moves to expand Carnoustie, following previous applications to build on greenfield sites at both Pitskelly in the north-west of the town and Carlogie in the east.

A previous proposal relating to another part of the Pitskelly area was submitted by DJ Laing in July 2014 for a development of housing alongside an industrial estate, which was approved by councillors.

That was met with resistance by rival firms Angus Estates and Muir Homes, whose own plans for Carlogie were denied by the council in 2014, and later by the Court of Session in October last year. They may yet appeal the decision.

Carnoustie and District councillor Bill Bowles said the notice was “no surprise” and that it was in keeping with the area’s new local development plan.

He said: “It is supported by Carnoustie’s population and the local elected representatives.

“There is a shortage in housing stock of around 600 to 750 houses and we’re looking to provide around half of that over the next 10 to 20 years. Pitskelly is ideal because of its links to the A92.”

Mr Bowles added that, although the site was greenfield, Carnoustie needed to expand in order to give industrial businesses room to flourish.

He added: “Carnoustie and Monifieth will grow with the Tay Cities Deal which is expected to create 15,000 jobs — we don’t have that many looking for work in the area at the moment.”